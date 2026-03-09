FuelTrade Donates GH¢1m To GETFund

FuelTrade Ghana and GETFund officials in a group photo

The Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) has received a donation of GH¢1 million from FuelTrade Ghana Limited, a wholly Ghanaian-owned Bulk Distribution Company (BDC).

The donation forms part of FuelTrade’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme and aligns with GETFund’s new strategic partnerships with the private sector.

It also represents the first major corporate partnership secured by the Fund’s newly established Fundraising Department.

Presenting the cheque on behalf of FuelTrade, the company’s Chief Human Resource Manager, Christabel Sewornu, said the partnership offers an opportunity to support impactful and sustainable educational interventions, particularly in the areas of scholarships and infrastructure, which she described as critical for youth empowerment.

In a communiqué signed by the Deputy Director of Finance of FuelTrade, Baffour Appiah Danquah, the company expressed its pleasure in collaborating with GETFund through the initiative.

He emphasised that FuelTrade remains committed to investing in the communities in which it operates and supporting initiatives that promote long-term socio-economic development.

Receiving the cheque, the GETFund Administrator, Paul Adjei, expressed appreciation to FuelTrade and described the contribution as a demonstration of corporate responsibility and confidence in education as a key driver of national development.

Mr. Adjei noted that the donation aligns with GETFund’s vision of improving access to quality education through the provision of infrastructure and by strengthening the learning environment for students across the country.

As part of the partnership framework, he disclosed that GETFund has negotiated with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to ensure that donations to the Fund qualify for tax deductions under the Income Tax Act, 2015 (Act 896).

According to him, the arrangement enables corporate organisations to fulfil their corporate social responsibilities while supporting national educational priorities.

He assured that the donation and other contributions would be used efficiently and with full accountability.

He added that regular updates and impact reports on the use of such funds would be shared with the public through GETFund’s official platforms.

