Full Text of the 125-page Court of Appeal Judgment in the Ambulance Trial

July 30, 2024

 

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, acquitted and discharged Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and businessman Richard Jakpa, the third accused person, in the high-profile Ambulance Case.

This follows a panel of three Judges in a 2-1 majority decision acquitting and discharging the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, and businessman Richard Jakpa.

In its majority decision, the Court of Appeal overturned a previous order from the high court requiring the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP and Richard Jakpa to open their defense.
They had been charged with allegedly causing a financial loss of €2.37 million to the State in a deal to procure ambulances for the Government of Ghana.

The three-member panel was presided over by Justice Alex Poku-Acheampong. The rest of the panel were Justices Philip Bright Mensah and Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo.

In the decision, Justice Alex Poku Acheampong, who presided, dissented, while Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo and Justice Philip Bright Mensah granted the pleas of the accused.

Below is the 125-page certified copy of the judgment by the Court of Appeal, which the Attorney General has indicated his intention to appeal.

BY Daniel Bampoe

