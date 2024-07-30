GJA Names 9-Member Committee For 28th Awards

Albert Kwabena Dwumfuor – aGj

The Ghana Journalists Association, GJA, has outdoored nine-member committee tasked to oversee the upcoming 28th Awards this year.

A statement from the Association noted that George Ramsey Benamba, the Chief Editor at the Ghana News Agency (GNA), has been appointed as the Chairman of a nine-member committee constituted by the National Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association to vet entries and select winners, for the 28th Annual GJA Media Awards.

Other members of the awards committee are Jamila Akweley Okertchiri, Editor of Daily Guide Network; Loretta Vanderpuye, Regional Director, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation Obonu FM / TV; Joana Afua Mensah, News Editor, United Television (UTV), and Isaac Yeboah, Editor, Myjoyonline.com.

The rest are William A. Asiedu, Head of News, 3FM and Co-host, Sunrise Morning Show on TV3; Nana Kofi Acquah, International Photojournalist; Michael Quaye, Deputy News Editor, Daily Graphic, and Isaac Nuamah Yeboah, News Director, Atinka Media Village.

The committee will select winners in 36 award categories for honours at this year’s awards ceremony scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on September 28, 2024.

Among the categories, going for grabs for the first time, is the Akoto Ampaw Award for Democracy & Good Governance, which the GJA announced last year to honour the memory of the late private legal practitioner for his dedication to the protection and promotion of media freedom.

“Key among the prizes at stake are the prestigious P.A.V. Ansah Journalist of the Year, Best Female Journalist of the Year, Most Promising Journalist of the Year and Best Student Journalist of the Year”.

“Pinned as the climax of the 75th GJA Anniversary, this year’s awards will be bigger and better, as we expect national and international dignitaries to grace the ceremony”.

The National Executive is excited about the return of MTN Ghana to the sponsors’ bill, as the leading telecommunication operator in the country steps up to join the big party.

“We call on Corporate Ghana to also lend support to the organization of the awards to make it a big success,” Kofi Yeboah, General Secretary, underscored in the statement.

-BY Daniel Bampoe