Funny Face Ordered To Go For Psychiatric Evaluation

Funny Face

Popular Comedian, Funny Face, has been ordered by a Circuit Court at Ofaakor near Kasoa in the Central Region to seek mental health evaluation to ascertain if he is “normal”.

The court, presided over by Ebenezer Osei Darko, has asked the Ghana Police to make sure the comedian, born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, is taken to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for the next two weeks.

The order comes in the wake of allegations that the ‘Children’s President’ or ‘Kasoa Van Damme’ as he is popularly called, “unlawfully discharged a firearm” after altercation at a drinking spot which led to his arrest.

The judge said Funny Face did not sound normal and might be having mental crisis and possibly going through depression.

The actor, who revealed his psychiatric record having suffered stage three depression over his twin daughters, is of late fond of acting strange on social media.

According to the police report, on Monday, February 8, 2021, the Millennium City Divisional Police Command received a complaint from Ex WO 1 Charles Akwasi Owusu of Millennium City that, on the same date at 3:30 pm, Funny Face went to his drinking spot and there was a misunderstanding between the comedian and the bar attendant, one James Akariboro.

This led to a fight after which Funny Face rushed to his car for a pump action gun and gave four warning shots.

The report said police officers were detailed to effect the arrest of the comedian, who resisted and moved towards his car ostensibly to pull out his gun as he had reportedly done against the complainant’s bar attendant.

It added that the arresting officers applied the minimum force required to effect the arrest and sent him to the Millennium City Police Station where he was detained and granted police enquiry bail the following day.

In the comedian’s statement submitted to police on February 8, 2021, he claimed to be assaulted by James Akariboro who was also arrested, detained and granted police enquiry bail.

After his release from police custody, Funny Face began social media rants, verbally abusing the police as well as his fellow showbiz celebrities for not speaking about how he was maltreated by the police.

He was allegedly re-arrested on Sunday and arraigned before court yesterday.

Meanwhile, Funny Face shared a video of him handcuffed in a vehicle with a police officer yesterday morning and wrote “GYE NYAME, jailed again yesterday afternoon … till this morning … been taken to Ofaakor Circuit Court.

“GOD is in control,” whilst informing “Funny fans’ to “spread this video … justice for Funny Face,” he added.

According to an Adom FM report, he pleaded guilty to the charge, but when asked if he was mentally alright, he said “the slaps from the police officers affected his sound reasoning.”