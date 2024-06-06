Ga Mantse Announces Asantehene’s Historic Visit To The Ga State

The office of the Ga Mantse has officially announced that all is set for the historic visit schedule for this Sunday.

The planning committee for the royal visit, led by Nii Boi Abbey said in a news conference at the Ga Mantse Palace on Thursday June 6, that the visit, the first ever by the Ashanti King marks a major milestone in the history of the two kingdoms.



He told the media “The visit will be crowned with a special durbar hosted by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II , the Ga Mantse.

“It is a historic visit and rekindle the strong ties of friendship between the Gas and Ashanti’s.

It also follows the Ga Mants3’s active participation in the Asantehene’s recent celebration of his 25th anniversary on the throne.

“The Ga and Ashanti people have had extensive interactions, which have led to the exchange of cultural practices, traditions, and ideas.”

He added “Interestingly the interactions between Gas and Ashantis over the centuries have culminated in common themes in the areas of governance, inclusiveness and specific cultural practices including family structure, traditional dances, structure of the calendar year, taboos, defense mechanisms and historical interactions with other tribes.

“These similarities highlight the strong ties between the Asantes and Gas, which are rooted in their shared African heritage.

“The durbar of the two gallant royals, will also be used to promote peace ahead of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in December this year.”

The planning committee leader stated “The Office of the Ga Mantse, therefore, invites all to witness this great moment in Ghanaian traditional history at the forecourt of the Ga Mants3’s Palace in Kanshie Accra at 11am on Sunday June 9.”