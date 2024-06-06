NDC Suspends Amenfi Central Executives Over PC

Joana Cudjoe Gyan

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended some of the party’s constituency executives in the Amenfi Central constituency in the Western Region for an alleged anti-party behavior.

The party has also summoned the current NDC MP for Amenfi Central, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah to appear before the Political Committee of the Party.

Even though the party did not give any reason for the decision, it is rumored that some of the executives were behind the filing of a motion at the Sekondi High to restrain the NDC Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Amenfi Central, Joana Cudjoe Gyan from holding herself out as the duly elected NDC candidate.

It would be recalled that some members of the NDC in the constituency filed a motion, praying the Court for an order for Interlocutory Injunction restraining the NDC Parliamentary Candidate from holding herself out as the duly elected NDC PC for the Amenfi Central Constituency, on allegations that she forged her voters ID card and NDC party cards.

The High Court has therefore injuncted the candidate from holding herself out as parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the area pending the determination of the suit.

At a meeting of the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the Party held on the June 5, 2024, it was resolved that the Executives of the Amenfi Central Constituency be suspended forthwith pending further investigations into their anti-party behavior.

This was contained in a statement issued by the party and signed by its General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

The statement mentioned the suspended constituency executives as Raphael Andoh Kwaw, Chairman;

Richmond Aleke, Organizer; Grace Kwaw, Women’s Organizer and Janet Fynn, Deputy Women’s Organizer.

According to the statement, the suspension is for an initial period of six months and may be subject to renewal.

It said “Your membership of the NDC therefore stands suspended. The suspension is referred to the Party’s National Disciplinary Committee for further action”.

The statement added the Party has put together an interim Presidential Campaign Task Force for the Amenfi Central Constituency to be chaired by the PC, Joana Gyan.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi