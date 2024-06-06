NDC Fires Executives In Amenfi Central Over Keche’s Wife Injunction

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended some executives from its Amenfi Central Constituency of the party for alleged anti-party activities.

The party said the action of the said executives has caused the injunction placed on Joana Cudjoe Gyan, a business woman and wife of music duo Keche who is the elected parliamentary candidate.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the Party held on Wednesday June 5, 2024, a day the injunction was placed on the parliamentary candidate.

Some party members in the constituency had dragged the party and Joana Cudjoe to court for forgery of party cards.

The affected executives include:

* Raphael Andoh Kwaw, Constituency Chairman

* Ms. Richmond Aleke, Constituency Organizer

* Madam Grace Kwaw, Women’s Organizer

* Madam Janet Fynn, Deputy Women’s Organizer

The suspension is for an initial period of six (6) months and may be subject to renewal.

The affected executives’ membership of the NDC is also suspended during this period.

The suspension has been referred to the Party’s National Disciplinary Committee for further action.

Additionally, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Amenfi Central, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah, who was defeated by Joana Cudjoe has been summoned to appear before the Political Committee of the Party.

The NDC has also formed an interim Presidential Campaign Task Force for the Amenfi Central Constituency.

The task force will be chaired by Joan Cudjoe Gyan until further notice.

The NDC decision is a strong indication that the party will not respect the injunction placed on Joana Cudjoe.

The General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, stated that the measures taken are aimed at preserving the integrity and unity of the party.

He urged all party members to remain loyal and committed to the NDC’s principles and objectives.

