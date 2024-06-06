Nana Yaw Akuoko Chairs Floodlight Media Excellence Awards

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Floodlight Media Excellence Awards (FMEA), Augustine Acquah, has announced the appointment of Nana Yaw Akuoko as Chairman of the newly constituted Awards Board.

Nana Yaw Akuoko is the Otumfour Assinhene as well as CEO of Fosteve Multimedia and Trading.

He is a seasoned media practitioner with an extensive background and has passion and dedication for art and culture that brings valuable experience to his new role.

His significant contributions to the creative industry, working with various brands and events, align seamlessly with the vision of the Floodlight Media Excellence Awards.

As Chairman of the awards scheme, Nana Yaw Akuoko will lead a distinguished team to oversee the categorization and nomination process for the awards scheme.

The board is made up of notable figures such as Mr. Samuel Arthur, Mr. Samuel Aninkorah, Enock Boamah, Emmanuel Adusei, Vincent Amponsah, and Rabby Otuo Acheampong.

“The Executive Board of the awards scheme expresses full confidence in Nana Yaw Akuoko’s ability to effectively guide the board, ensuring the continued success and growth of the awards scheme in Ghana,” he said.

The CEO also announced that the official nominees announcement for the 4th edition of Floodlight Media Excellence Awards is scheduled for June 15, 2024, in the Office of Floodlight Media Network-Kumasi.