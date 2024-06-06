Trial Judge Advises A-G To Recuse Himself In Ambulance Case

Godfred Yeboah Dame

In a significant development in the ongoing trial involving Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa over the procurement of alleged defective ambulances, the High Court judge hearing the case has advised the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to recuse himself from the case if possible.

The recommendation stems from a recent encounter between the Attorney General and the third accused person, Richard Jakpa, outside of court.

The judge expressed concerns over the Attorney General’s discussion with Jakpa about the case details and the submission of a medical excuse for an adjournment, deeming it inappropriate conduct for the prosecution.

While Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe did not see sufficient grounds for discontinuing the prosecutions against the accused persons, she emphasized the need for the Attorney General to distance himself from direct involvement in the trial to uphold judicial integrity.

Legal Proceedings And Reactions

Despite the advice to recuse himself, the court dismissed the mistrial application by Ato Forson and rejected the request for an inquiry into the Attorney General’s conduct.

Instead, the judge directed Ato Forson to seek redress through the General Legal Council if needed, underscoring the importance of addressing legal matters through the appropriate channels.

Arguments raised in a leaked telephone recording between Jakpa and the Attorney-General resulted in the admission of the evidence, despite objections from the Attorney-General regarding its admissibility.

The supplementary affidavit filed by Ato Forson’s legal team further highlighted alleged misconduct by the Attorney General and called for a mistrial based on ethical and procedural concerns in the trial proceedings.

The case took a controversial turn when Jakpa disclosed that the Attorney General had been pressuring him to provide testimony against Ato Forson, sparking public outcry and calls for accountability within the legal system.

The leaked tape purportedly showing coaching attempts by the Attorney General to implicate Ato Forson led to heightened scrutiny of the ongoing trial and the conduct of the prosecution.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) presented the leaked audio as evidence of manipulation and interference in the case, while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) refuted the allegations, claiming the recording was doctored to tarnish the image of the Attorney General.

As the judiciary navigates these complex dynamics in the high-profile ambulance case, public attention remains focused on ensuring transparency, fairness, and adherence to due process in the legal proceedings involving key political figures.

By Vincent Kubi