Ga Mantse, Church Cut Sod For Rehabilitation

Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and Elder Gifford Nielsen jointly cutting the sod

The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, in collaboration with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has cut sod for renovation work to begin on the Mantse Tackie Tawiah Primary School at Adabraka in Accra.

The Mantse Tackie Tawiah cluster of schools located in the Korle Klottey Municipality was built in 1947.

The school, which was named after the then Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Tawiah I, as an Experimental School, now has a population of a little over 500 pupils.

Speaking at a ceremony at the school yesterday, the Ga Mantse said the facelift which is expected to be completed in about six months will consist of the provision of a library, an ICT lab, books, renovation of all the existing blocks, provision of a fence wall and the construction of an Astro turf.

He said the rehabilitation of the school forms part of a series of programmes initiated by the Education Committee of the Ga Mantse Foundation tasked with a mandate to help refurbish some schools established many years ago in the municipality.

He said given the role of education in the socio-economic development of the country, it was imperative for his outfit to invest more in the children in order to yield the greatest dividends not only to the Ga community and parents, but to the society as a whole.

He said the rehabilitation of the school, especially the ICT lab, would enhance teaching and learning especially at a time when digital tools are essential for the development of children.

He also called on all stakeholders, especially individuals and institutions operating within Accra, to emulate the example of the church and equally support the Ga community to achieve its objective of equipping every child to attain the best of education possible.

Elder Gifford Nielsen, Area President, Africa West Area of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, for his part, said the goal of the church as enjoined by God is to love their neighbours and lift the less privileged in society.

He said “together we are committed to show love and care to our young children. Education is therefore vital to us and not just an end but the beneficiaries would also support others in future.”

He added that despite efforts made by governments to help improve education, there were still some challenges facing the country.

He, therefore, pledged the support of the church to continuously support all sectors of the economy whichever way they can, particularly in the area of education, to help children achieve their goals in life.

He lauded the Ga Mantse for his initiatives and projects in the Ga communities, and hopes to continuously work with him to help achieve his vision of uplifting the Ga community.

Chairman of the Ga Mantse Education Committee, Dr. Ekow Spio Gabrah, who is an alumnus of the school, assured participants of the committee’s readiness to ensure the schools within the area were adequately resourced to help improve their standard of learning.

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, commended the efforts of the Ga Mantse and the church for their role in improving the education of children in the metropolis.

He, however, appealed to the school authorities to ensure students were made to study the Ga language while he also makes efforts to discuss with stakeholders of education to make it a requirement in the Greater Accra Region.

Present at the ceremony include traditional leaders, the clergy, the MCE for Korley Klottey, Samuel Adjei Tawiah, Member of Parliament for the area, Zanetor Rawlings and other dignitaries.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah