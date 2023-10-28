Ga Queen Mother Funeral Kicks Off As Court Throws Out Injunction

The funeral rites for the late Ga Manye (Queen mother) Naa Dedei Omaedru III is ongoing as an Accra high court has thrown out the injunction placed on the funeral, taking place on Saturday, October 28.

Justice Patrick Baayeh ruled on Thursday that the initial restraining order was done in error, as the applicants failed to give the court the true state of affairs.

The Ga traditional council has already begun the process leading to the burial, directing businesses to close on Saturday, October 28, 2023 for the final rites. The Ga Manye was known for her devotion to public and voluntary service, championing important issues crucial to peace, education, and opportunities for young people.

She passed away at her Dansoman residence on December 26, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.

“Upon reading the affidavit filed by the applicants and deposed to by the 1st defendant/applicant, I am of the view that the order of interim injunction granted on 25 October 2023 was made in error. The applicants failed to give the court the true state of affairs,” Justice Baayeh said in his ruling.

“In fairness to the parties therefore the order of interim injunction granted on 25th October 2023 is hereby set aside,” he added.

“This is an amendment to our previous notice of 4th September 2023. The Ga Traditional Council has determined that shops and markets within Accra should be closed on Saturday, the 28th of October 2023 only and not from the 26th of October to the 29th of October 2023 to the 31st of October 2023 as previously announced,” a statement issued by the council said.

“In addition, it is required that all markets, shops and offices in Accra should be draped in red and black, our mourning colours from the 15 October to 31 October 2023. We respectfully urge everyone to comply fully with this announcement,” it added.

Naa Omaedru, 88, was known in private life as Naa Dedei Ablah.

She was installed Ga Manye in 1963 when she was 29.

She passed away at her Dansoman residence, surrounded by her loved ones, on 26th December 2022. During her reign, Naa Omaedru was credited with devoting her life selflessly to public and voluntary service and championing important issues crucial to peace, education and opportunities for young people, especially the girl-child.

These include seeking the welfare of the girl-child and women to safeguard their future, setting a remarkable example of leadership to queen mothers in the Ga State.

She also stood for peace and unity and promoted these, among not only the people of the Ga State but also all Ghanaians, and advocated a united approach to the meaningful development of her people.

In 2004, she donated items worth US$12 million to the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled at the Ghana National Rehabilitation Centre in Accra.

By Vincent Kubi