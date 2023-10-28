Ga Manye Funeral Underway

The final funeral rites of the late Ga Manye, of the Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III are currently underway at the Ga Mantse Palace in North Kaneshie, Accra.

The funeral is being attended by prominent personalities in the country including political leaders.

On Saturday, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, the Chief Justice, former Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye and the leadership of Parliament among others stormed the Ga Mantse Palace to mourn with the Ga Traditional Council.

The dignities include the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and leadership of the Opposition National Democratic Congress, (NDC) also joined the mourners to sympathise with the Ga State.

The personalities who graced the funeral ceremony were allowed to file past the casket of the late Queen mother to pay their last respect to her, before going to the funeral grounds.

The mourners especially the chiefs wore red and black clothes amidst the firing of musketry as customs and traditions demand to show their last respect for the late Queen.

The late Ga Manye died in December 2022.

The Ga Traditional Council, ahead of the funeral arrangements noted that Christian and Traditional burial rites will be observed for the late Ga Manye.

The activities include a procession of Ga chiefs and their flags, burial rituals, musketry, and a procession of flags to the casket by Asafoianyemei.

A thanksgiving service is also planned at the Holy Trinity Cathedral on Sunday.

Currently, all commercial activities have grounded to a halt in the nation’s capital, Accra.

-BY Daniel Bampoe