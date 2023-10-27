Opare Ansah Roasts Kennedy Agyapong

Former Member of Parliament for Suhum in the Eastern Region, Fredrick Opare Ansah says Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia will beat Kennedy Agyapong in the upcoming presidential primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party, whicPolitics h will force him (Kennedy Agyapong) to sleep before 6pm on the night of 4th November 2023.

According to Opare Ansah, he will be in the central region specifically Assin Central on the day of voting to teach Kennedy Agyapong a life lesson when it comes to elections.

Opare Ansah empathically stated “We will beat him in Central region in terms of the election numbers and when we are done, he shouldn’t dare act like he will create confusion. I will put him to early sleep in Central region. He will sleep before 6, if he jokes with me I will let him sleep before the clock reads 6”.

He also warned Kennedy Agyapong not to assume he is the only “man” in the NPP by noting that “he is always claiming he will spill the secrets of the government. You can’t scare anybody in the future government of Bawumia.”

Speaking further on Wontumi TV, the former Suhum MP, also accused Kennedy Agyapong of visa racketeering before entering parliament.

Threatening to reveal more dark side businesses run by the Member of Parliament of Assin Central, Opare-Ansah claimed “You were into visa racketeering but some of us were managing our own IT firms”.

He also described Kennedy Agyapong as a “selfish” individual who had benefitted enormously from the NPP government but pretended he hadn’t gotten anything.

“People like him are the reason we are where we are today. Selfish man, had it not been for the NPP, would you be where you are in life?” Opare-Ansah quizzed.

He further warned Kennedy Agyapong and his team not to harm any person in the impending presidential primaries at Assin Central.

“You think you are the only man with information? Kennedy Agyapong shouldn’t think he can destroy the NPP. If he touches a single soul in Assin Central, he will see what we will do”, he said.

BY Daniel Bampoe