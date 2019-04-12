Ga State Imposes Annual Ban On Noise – Making

Acting Presient of the Ga Traditional Council (middle) addressing the press.

The use of megaphones in open space, holding of funeral customs and the playing of loud music, as well as loud musical instruments, are set to be prohibited as the Ga State has decided to impose a one-month ban on drumming and noise making with effect from May 13, 2019.

The ban forms part of activities to mark the annual Homowo Festival which commences with the Mmaadumo rites when seeds are sown and prayers said for bumper harvest, good rainfall and protection; hence, no noise making is required during the period.

This year’s Homowo celebration will be climaxed on August 17, 2019.

The Ga Traditional Council on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, held a press conference in Accra to announce the ban.

At the press conference, the acting President of the Council – Nii Dodoo Nsaki II – advised that all worship activities should be confined to church premises. Besides, the positioning of loud speakers outside the premises of churches or mosques would not be condoned.

He indicated that the council has constituted a taskforce that will be working closely with the Ghana Police Service and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to enforce the ban in the Ga Traditional Area.

He urged religious bodies to adhere to the ban to ensure peaceful co-existence and good neighbourliness.

He said: “The general Christian community and traditional authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory statements about the beliefs and practices of other people’s religion”.

He also appealed to the general public to bear with the council over the inconveniences the ban would cause, for it is integral to the Ga Adangbe culture.

Present at the occasion was the Nae Wulomo, Nuumo Akwaa Mensah III, who called for unity among members of the Ga State and encouraged them to desist from activities that may lead to confusion during and after the celebration.

He also urged them to desist from jumping the gun in performing unsanctioned customary rites and installing traditional authorities as these acts are disrespectful to authorities and inimical to the survival of the Ga custom.

The Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bonte, charged the taskforce to shun all corrupt practices that may undermine the authority of the council.

“We have had several reports of bribe taking among members of the taskforce. I, however, want to issue this warning that any equipment seized would not be released to the owners,” he declared.

By Issah Mohammed