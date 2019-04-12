Ashfoam Donates Blood

Volunteers donating blood during the exercise

Ashfoam Ghana Limited over the weekend organised a blood donation exercise at its head office in Accra, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Accra-Dzorwulu and Amplifiers Ghana, to give 200 pints of blood to the Blood Bank at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The exercise, which was under the theme: ‘eat egg, donate a pint of blood and save a life’, was also used to promote the consumption of eggs because of the level of protein in eggs.

The exercise was supervised by officials of the Ghana Blood Service who screened the donors before the donation.

Speaking during the exercise, the Marketing & Communications Manager of Ashfoam, Nana Yaw Ampem-Darko, said the company has been organising such blood donation exercise for the past eight years, and that this year’s exercise “has become part of our calendar every year because of the need to help save lives.”

He explained that the management of the Ashfoam had always budgeted for the exercise, adding that “it shows the company’s responsiveness to the health needs of Ghanaians.”

“We will continue to do this exercise to save life as long as the company remains in operation,” the communications officer told journalists.

Kwabena Dade Kusi, a nutritionist who works with Amplifier Ghana, stressed on the need for every Ghanaian to eat at least an egg daily since it contains 12 grammes of nutrient.

He also disabused people’s mind that the yolk in the egg contains a lot of cholesterol, pointing out that the yolk rather controls the cholesterol level in the body, in that it suppresses the bad cholesterol and helps the body to absorb the good cholesterol in the body.

“Every human being needs 56 grammes of protein every day and one egg can give the body 12 grammes, so if someone eats two eggs it means, the body has been provided with 24 grammes of protein,” he explained.

He, therefore, asked Ghanaians to consume cooked eggs every day.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr