GAEA To Be Launched On July 17

Sarkodie

The maiden edition of the Ghana Actors & Entertainers Awards (GAEA) will be launched in Accra on Wednesday, July 17.

The awards scheme is designed to reward hardworking actors and entertainers in the country, as well as bring together all stakeholders in the showbiz fraternity to promote healthy relationships.

Organisers of the event, Konamah Entertainment, have revealed their vision of making the award scheme one of the most respected in the world and help to promote the works of Ghanaian artistes to the world.

The annual event will see some thriving stakeholders in the industry, which include social media influencers, bloggers, musicians, TV and radio personalities recognised for their efforts in promoting showbiz in Ghana.