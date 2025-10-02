Gaël Monfils to Retire at End of 2026 Season: ‘I Feel Stupidly Lucky’

Gaël Monfils

French tennis star Gaël Monfils has announced that he will retire at the end of the 2026 season, bringing an end to a 21-year professional career marked by flair, athleticism, and unforgettable entertainment on court.

The 39-year-old has won 13 ATP Tour titles, most recently making history as the oldest champion on tour when he lifted the Auckland Open trophy in January 2025 at 38 years and four months.

Currently ranked world number 53, Monfils has struggled with recurring injuries in recent years, including an ankle problem that forced him to withdraw from the Chengdu Open earlier this month.

Reflecting on his career, Monfils expressed gratitude for having competed in tennis’ most celebrated era.

“Life is too short. Believe me when I say that I have no regrets,” Monfils wrote on Instagram. “What I do have is the feeling that I have been lucky: insanely, stupidly lucky. I’ve had the chance to play during a golden age of tennis, alongside Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray. The opportunity to turn my passion into a profession is a privilege I have cherished during every match and moment.”

Monfils’ peak came in the mid-2010s, highlighted by reaching a career-high world ranking of No. 6 in 2016 after a run to the US Open semi-finals, where he fell to Novak Djokovic. He also reached the last four at Roland Garros in 2008, losing to Roger Federer.

Although he never captured a Grand Slam title, Monfils remained a crowd favourite for his acrobatics, charisma, and fearless shot-making. His career featured standout wins, including a shock victory over world number one Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Cincinnati Open.

Monfils acknowledged the dominance of tennis’ rising generation, led by Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who have won nine of the last 10 majors.

“While I came close, I never did win a Grand Slam during my career. I won’t pretend that I expect to do so during the next year. But an exciting new generation is already here, and I hope they’ll enjoy their time on court as much as I have for the last two decades.”

The Frenchman’s retirement will mark the end of one of tennis’ most entertaining chapters, defined by his athletic brilliance and enduring connection with fans worldwide.