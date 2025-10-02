‘More Investment Needed To Boost Esports Prospects’

Maximus Ametorgoh (M) addressing dignitaries at the DigiFest

CEO of Popout / Esports Academy, Maximus Ametorgoh, has called on the investment community to support Electronic Sports as it presents huge prospects for economic development.

Speaking during a panel discussion at MTN DigiFest 2025 Gaming Focused Group and Closing ceremony in Accra, Maximus labeled Saudi Arabia as the country investing heavily in the global gaming and esports industry, through strategic acquisitions and initiatives like the Savvy Games Group and the Esports World Cup, which offers record prize pools.

These investments by the Saudi government, according to him, aim to establish the Kingdom as a major global gaming hub by 2030, stating that with the right investment and policy from the government of Ghana, the country will lead the sector.

He added that with the right investment, organisations can train and tool gamers, develop video games, create job opportunities, organise Esports events, and promote responsible gaming and skill development in Ghana.

Maximus added that investing in Esports is a smart move for businesses, offering a unique opportunity to tap into a young, engaged, and tech-savvy audience.

Speaking about government engagement in boosting Esports in the country, he mentioned that the National Sport Authority, in consultation with stakeholders, is working on developing esports policies.

Manager, Video and Gaming at MTN Ghana, Yaw Antwi Boadu, said the telecommunication company is supporting the industry in various areas to promote its activities in the country.

He said MTN is committed to supporting the gaming society, saying,” MTN is looking to the future. We see the value that we can generate and also the value we will generate for the community, and we are willing to step out and work with the esports community to ensure that this is achieved.”

When asked about the need for MTN to curate a data package for gamers, Antwi Boadu said, “Without internet, customers will not be able to take advantage of these sports, so the next level is to design a data package for the gaming society to take advantage of.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke