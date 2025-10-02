Sports Ministry Approves $1.12m Budget For Black Stars World Cup Qualifiers

Kofi Adams

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has approved a budget of $1,120,000 to support the Black Stars in their final two matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will face the Central African Republic (CAR) and Comoros next month as they aim to secure a spot at the global showpiece.

The team opens against CAR on October 8 in Casablanca, Morocco, before returning home to host Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Addressing the press on Monday, September 29, Sports Ministry spokesperson Kofi Adams confirmed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) submitted its budget on September 18, which was subsequently forwarded to the Office of the President for approval the next day.

“The FA submitted a budget within an acceptable range, and the Ministry did not need to add any comments,” Adams explained. “The two-match engagement carries a total estimated cost of $1.12 million—$733,000 for the away game in Casablanca and $387,000 for the home fixture in Accra.”

The approved funding is expected to cover all expenses for the qualifiers as the Black Stars bid to confirm their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

BY Wletsu Ransford