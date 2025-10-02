Black Starlets Face Ivory Coast In WAFU B U17 Final Showdown

Black Starlets players

The stage is set for a thrilling finale at the 2025 WAFU B U17 Boys Championship as Ghana’s Black Starlets take on hosts Ivory Coast in Yamoussoukro on Saturday.

Ghana booked their place in the final with an emphatic 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Nigeria in the semi-finals.

First-half goals from Michael Awuli and Robinho Yao Gavi sealed the win, sparking jubilant celebrations in the Starlets’ camp and heightening hopes of continental qualification.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, edged Burkina Faso 2-1 to secure their spot in the decider. The hosts carry a psychological advantage, having defeated Ghana in the group stage. But the Starlets’ resurgence has been remarkable—recovering from that early setback to dismantle Niger 3-1 before dispatching Nigeria with authority.

Saturday’s clash promises more than just silverware. For Ghana, it is a chance at redemption and pride, while Ivory Coast will aim to repeat their group-stage heroics on home soil.

The Charles Konan Banny Stadium is expected to be a cauldron of passion as two of West Africa’s finest youth teams battle for regional supremacy and a place in history.

BY Wletsu Ransford