GAF Strips Ablakwa Over Lies…Warns Him Against Politicization

Samuel Okudzeto Ablak

Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has rubbished claims by the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that there is disquiet within the ranks and file of the Armed Forces.

According to the GAF the statement by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP’s statement is not only a palatable lie but also without basis.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, alleged in a story carried by an electronic media on Tuesday September 28, 2021 which was sourced from the Facebook timeline of the legislator that “there is some form of disquiet within the ranks of the Ghana Air Force with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s preference for luxurious aircraft operated by a foreign crew”.

However, a statement issued by the Public Relations Directorate, General Headquarters, Burma Camp, Accra on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 denied the remarks by the notorious MP.

“We wish to state unequivocally that this allegation is untrue and without basis,” according to the statement signed by Commander Andy La-Anyane, Acting Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces.

He indicated that personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces are rather excited with high level of moral as result of the support the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done for them in terms of retooling of the Forces for smooth running of operations and accommodation provided for the troops and their families.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the morale of personnel, not only in the Ghana Air Force as is being alleged, but the entire Ghana Armed Forces has never been at a very higher level.

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces appreciate the numerous additions that the government has made for the smooth running of operations, including accommodation for troops and their families, vehicles to enhance mobility, review of salaries amongst many others.

“Troops also appreciate the efforts being made by government in retooling the Forces with the acquisition of a number of platforms including war ships for the Ghana Navy, Armoured Personnel Carriers for the Ghana Army, various aircraft including strategic lift for VIPs for use by the Ghana Air Force and many others.

“It is also important to state that the fighter squadron of the Ghana Air Force is currently being retooled by government to augment the professional posture of the Ghana Air Force.”

“The Ghana Armed Forces therefore admonished the general public to treat the allegations of disquiet within the ranks of the Ghana Air Force with the contempt it deserves”.

Serving warning notice to Ablakwa and other politicians over politicization of the Forces, the GAF further stated that “Additionally, we wish to entreat all Ghanaians, including politicians, not to drag the Ghana Armed Forces into partisan politics. Our mandate as captured in the 1992 Constitution is to defend the territorial integrity of Ghana and we should be allowed to focus on our mandate.

“Finally, we wish to assure the general public once again that morale of troops is very high.”

By Vincent Kubi