GAF To Host Maiden International Defence Exhibition And Conference

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in partnership with Great Minds Events LLC (GM) and Gulf of Guinea Maritime Institute (GOGMI) will host the maiden edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEC 2022).

The conference will be held at the Burma Hall, in Burma Camp from Tuesday 11 to Wednesday 12 October 2022.

The event is under the theme “Strengthening International Collaboration to Combat Terrorism and Transnational Organised Crimes”.

The Conference is expected to bring together delegates from the top hierarchy of Armed Forces, Government, Law Enforcement Agencies, Academia, Military Solution Providers, and other stakeholders in the defence industry from Africa and beyond.

Various international security experts will also be in attendance as Speakers and Panelists.

The main purpose of the IDEC is to deliberate on the growing threat of terrorism and other transnational crimes that pose significant security concerns in the Region and strategies to address these emerging security concerns comprehensively.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke