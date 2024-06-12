GAF Warns Against Calls For Attacks On Soldiers

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a stern warning against calls inciting attacks on soldiers, stressing that such actions pose a grave danger to the security and stability of the nation.

This caution comes in response to an alleged viral video featuring Ernest Frimpong, an NPP parliamentary candidate in the Amenfi East constituency of the Western Region, purportedly encouraging individuals engaged in small-scale mining to resist military arrest.

While Mr. Frimpong denied endorsing illegal mining or urging miners to confront military personnel, the Director General of Public Relations at the GAF, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, emphasized the seriousness of such inflammatory rhetoric in a press statement released on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The statement from GAF condemned any form of instigation or support for violence against soldiers and security personnel, emphasizing that these actions not only contravene the law but also jeopardize the nation’s security and stability.

It reasserted the commitment of the armed forces to ensure the protection of civilians and uphold professional standards while carrying out their duties.

Regarding instances of soldier misconduct, the GAF emphasized the importance of reporting such behavior to the appropriate authorities for necessary disciplinary measures.

Additionally, the statement clarified that soldiers, like all individuals, have the right to self-defense when faced with imminent threats or acts of violence that endanger lives.

In such situations, soldiers are permitted to utilize necessary force in defense of themselves and others, with a reminder that confrontations could lead to dire consequences if not avoided.

By Vincent Kubi