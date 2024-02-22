Galamsey Pit Claims Life

File image

A 22-YEAR-old man has been reported dead after he fell into a deep galamsey pit, according to a police report.

The deceased, Akpi Isaac, reportedly, became extremely weak after he was rescued from the pit and rushed to the hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead.

The unfortunate incident happened around 3:30pm on February 14, 2024 at Asakraka, a community in the Ashanti Region.

So far, it’s not known whether Akpi was mining for gold when he fell into the pit or he accidentally fell into the abandoned pit.

The police report said Azompok Ebenezer, 52, the elder brother of Akpi, who lives at Asakraka, reported the case to the Abrafo Kokoben Station.

He reported that on same day about 1530hours, his junior brother, Akpi Isaac, now deceased, aged 22, fell into a galamsey pit at Asakraka.

Akpi, according to Azompok, was quickly rescued and rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The police report noted that the body was later conveyed and deposited at Mount Sinai Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The case, according to the report sighted by DAILY GUIDE, is still being investigated by the police.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi