Galamsey Pit Swallow 6 At Kyebi

Six persons are trapped in a galamsey pit at Akyem -Tweapiase near Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday evening after a heavy rainstorm hit the town.

It’s unclear as to the cause of the tragedy, as the deceased bodies were yet to be retrieved from the pit at the time of filling this report.

Reports however indicate that one of the alleged illegal miners was retrieved dead and his body deposited at the Kyebi Government hospital morgue by a joint rescue team of police and residents.

Meanwhile, the Police have been to the scene to assess the situation, but they are yet to comment on it.

-BY Daniel Bampoe