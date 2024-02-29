Galaxy School Observes Intercultural Festival

Some students displaying culture through dance

Galaxy International School last Saturday celebrated its annual intercultural festival aimed at inculcating into the students the spirit of togetherness and acceptance, to enhance peaceful co-existence among countries.

The 18th annual event held at its secondary section at Adjiringanor in Accra on the theme, “Weaving the fabric of peace, love and unity,” brought together parents, board members, staff and members from the diplomatic community to witness the unique performances of songs, and poetry recitals by students.

Students from both the primary and secondary section also thrilled the gathering with some piano, classical songs and some native American dance interspersed with some drama and local Ghanaian song performances.

The gathering was finally held spellbound when some students performed Chinese face changing dance ‘Bian Lian’, Arabic as well as Indian traditional ‘Bharathanatiyan’ dance, climaxing it with songs from renowned Ghanaian hip life artiste, Okyeame Kwame.

Students also treated guests with variety of foreign and local dishes that distinguishes each country from the other yet strengthens collaboration among nations.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Galaxy International School, Mehmet Akmermer said the school, which is built on the foundation of unity, acceptance of diversity and peaceful co-existence, has over the years organised the event to enable the children grow with an accommodating mindset to make the world a much better place.

“Together, let us weave a fabric of hope, a master piece that generations to come will look upon with wonder and admiration. Love, the most powerful force in the universe, binds us together in ways that transcends borders and languages. It is the fiber that joins hearts, connecting the gaps between us and nurturing compassion and kindness,” he stated.

He indicated that it was imperative for people to show compassion and embrace the vibrant colours to enrich the fabric of humanity instead of dwelling on differences as barriers.

Aremeyaw Ibn Saeed, a Chartered Accountant who chaired the event, for his part, said it was essential for people to continuously work towards the promotion of peace and unity through dialogue and positive interpersonal relationships.

He also commended the school for continuously promoting multicultural existence given the current global situation where people have become self-seeking without considering the need to tolerate diversity of culture.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah