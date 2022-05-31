Galaxy Scientists Thrill Guests

DNA extraction using fruits at one of the stands

Young scientists ranging from the primary to the secondary school level of Galaxy International School last Saturday thrilled guests to a variety of science-driven projects.

It was the school’s 17th Fair during which the pupils and students showcase practical science ranging from making sounds using for instance calabash on water to produce base, and bottles to play tunes such as ‘Mary Has A Little Lamb’.

At the senior level, students transferred their laboratories to the venue of the show and took their guests through the braking system of automobiles and mathematical tasks.

Considering the tender ages of some of the pupils, there was no doubt that the appropriate groundwork was being provided for the kids for their future engagement in science-related courses and professions.

The business segment saw a student talking about Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and how to calculate this basic economic element.

Even more impressive was the confidence the pupils and students exhibited.

At one of the stands, a student exhibited unambiguously filtration method.

Earlier, in welcoming the guests to the programme which is now an important segment of the school’s calendar, the headmaster pointed out that “the science fair is an important occasion on the academic calendar, as it’s a special day set aside for students to share ideas and exchange thoughts. We believe it offers students a precious opportunity to showcase their achievements which can motivate them to further their pursuit of scientific knowledge.”

In continuing the welcome address, the school secretary said that “here we appreciate the fact that science instills a sense of intrigue and enables students to develop understanding and form questions based on both knowledge they already have and the insight they wish to gain in future.”

Science, he said, “can and will change our future, and the future of our society lies in the hands of aspiring young people such as we have gathered here today. Young people who can innovate, cooperate with others and remain resilient no matter the challenges that come at them.”

The theme for this year’s fair was “Imagine, invent and inspire.”

Galaxy International School has contributed towards the education of Ghanaian children over the years, many of their products in various tertiary institutions.

The recent scholarship examination of the school was also held.

By A.R. Gomda