Gambo’s 2024 In Review: A Year of Musical Milestones

Gambo

As we begin the new year, Ghanaian rapper Bashir Annan, popularly known as Gambo, can look back on a year filled with remarkable achievements.

From releasing his highly successful Extended Play (EP) ‘1 More Bullet’ touring several states in North America, Gambo’s 2024 was truly eventful.

One of the highlights of Gambo’s year was the release of his ‘1 More Bullet’ EP, a musical project celebrating hip-hop. The EP features an impressive lineup of collaborations, including Ghanaian music duo E.L. and Kofi Jumah. E.L. features on the song ‘Enjoyment’, while Kofi Jamar showcases his musical prowess on ‘Conversation’.

The ‘Drip’ Remix, featuring American rapper Jim Jones, is another standout track on the EP.

Gambo’s music is not just about entertainment; it’s also about promoting Ghanaian culture internationally. He believes that using music to promote culture can help attract more tourists to Ghana, profiting the country’s tourism industry immensely.

As a great ambassador for the brand Ghana, Gambo has vowed to continue using his music journey to celebrate and share Ghanaian culture with the rest of the world.

In addition to his musical achievements, Gambo also toured several states in North America in 2024, performing alongside Nigerian afrobeat singer Young Jonn.

The tour took them to cities such as Montreal, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Providence, Chicago, and Oakland.

One of the most notable moments of Gambo’s year was his meeting with iconic American rapper Snoop Dogg. This was not Gambo’s first meeting with a legendary American icon; he had previously held meetings with Jermaine Dupri.

The meeting with Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, was a fruitful networking session that will likely lead to future collaborations.

As Gambo looks to the future, it’s clear that he will continue to be a major force in the music industry. With his unique blend of hip-hop and Ghanaian culture, Gambo is poised to take his music to new heights and inspire a new generation of artistes.