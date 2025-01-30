Celestine Donkor Unveils C-Breed

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician and songwriter, Celestine Donkor, has formed a music group called Celestial Breed (C-Breed) as her contribution to expanding her gospel music ministry.

The 13 singers in the group, most of whom serve as her backing vocalists, are being developed and given the exposure they need to succeed in the music business.

On January 31, 2025, the group is anticipated to release “You’re Amazing,” their debut song.

Celestine Donkor claims that Minister Bella who is the leader of the group has been a member of her supporting vocal group for more than eight years.

“She has served as a praise and worship leader at the ICGC for as long as I can remember. Trust me, this is a true vessel of worship,” she said.

‘You’re Amazing’ was written and composed by Celestine Donkor, with production and engineering by Joe Amoah.

Celestine Donkor shared the good news in the Facebook post saying ‘We have been mentoring a group of young talents called Celestial Breed for a while now. We are eager to release the official music and video of this amazing song to the world.

Thank God, the vision has finally materialized after waiting for its assigned time”.

Celestine is hopeful that, through this, individuals in the group who want to do projects are given the right exposure.