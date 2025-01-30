Shalimar Abbiusi Arrives In Sierra Leone To Empower Women & Less Privileged

To push for gender equality and economic empowerment, ex-beauty queen, human rights advocate and philanthropist, Shalimar Abbiusi has arrived in Sierra Leone to launch initiatives aimed at supporting women and marginalized communities.

The visit underscores her commitment to empowering women, with a focus on fostering greater political participation and economic self-reliance.

Shalimar, a former international pageant winner and journalist, began her visit with a series of high-level meetings, including a significant engagement with the leadership of Sierra Leone’s Female Parliamentary Caucus. Among those present were Hon. Bernadette Wuyata Songa, President of the Caucus, and Hon. Veronica Kadie Sesay, the longest-serving female Member of Parliament.

These conversations were centred around the Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (GEWE) Act, a landmark law that has made significant strides in increasing female representation in the nation’s political sphere.

The GEWE Act, signed into law by President Julius Maada Bio, ensures a 30% quota for women in the parliament, cabinet, and other key institutions.

The policy has led to a remarkable rise in the number of women in Sierra Leone’s legislature, with women now holding 30.4% of the 135 elected seats, up from just 14.5% in the previous election. While the representation of women in parliament is impressive, discussions also focused on the need to increase female participation in other branches of government and leadership positions, particularly about the 14 seats reserved for local leaders known as Paramount Chiefs.

“The progress we have made is significant, but the road ahead is still long,” Shalimar remarked, noting that women in Sierra Leone now occupy 28.2% of the total parliamentary seats, exceeding the regional average of 18.4% in West Africa.

Shalimar Abbiusi’s humanitarian efforts took her next to the Kroo Bay community in Freetown, one of the city’s most marginalized areas, where she met with local women who shared their personal stories of resilience and struggle. These women face challenges ranging from inadequate infrastructure to limited access to education and financial resources. Fatmata Sessay, a local businesswoman, spoke about how poor road conditions are stifling her business’s growth, while Davida Koroma, an entrepreneur, emphasized the need for vocational training programs to help women become financially self-sufficient.

Mariama Bangs, a widow who sells firewood to support her children, shared her challenges with Shalimar, describing how her meagre earnings are insufficient to meet her family’s needs. “The strength of these women is inspiring,” Abbiusi said, highlighting their resilience in the face of adversity.

“It is important for the world to see the strength and potential in these communities.”

During her visit, Shalimar provided financial support to the women of Kroo Bay and promised to return with further empowerment initiatives, including vocational training and business development programs. “Sierra Leone has become my second home,” she said, “and I will continue to work on initiatives that will help women achieve economic independence and greater political participation.”

Abbiusi also joined forces with the Alex Focus Charity to visit physically challenged individuals in Sierra Leone, listening to their stories and documenting their needs for future support.

This initiative reflects her broader commitment to inclusivity and equal opportunity for all.

In addition to her work with local communities, Shalimar Abbiusi met with Sierra Leone’s Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, who warmly welcomed her to the country.

Their discussions centred around government initiatives aimed at improving education, healthcare, and nutrition across Sierra Leone. “I want to thank His Excellency for his hospitality and for showing us the beauty of this country,” Shalimar said after the meeting, expressing her admiration for the government’s work in advancing gender equality.

Shalimar’s visit is closely aligned with the efforts of Sierra Leone’s First Lady, Fatima Maada Bio, a vocal advocate for women’s rights and empowerment.

Shalimar’s work in Sierra Leone highlights her ongoing dedication to supporting women and promoting sustainable development.

As her visit concluded, Shalimar reaffirmed her commitment to the people of Sierra Leone, emphasizing that her efforts were not just about providing financial assistance, but about creating lasting change. “This is just the beginning,” she said.

“Together, we will build a brighter future for the women of Sierra Leone.”