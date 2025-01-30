Sista Afia Calls For Unity Among Artistes

Female artiste and songwriter, Sista Afia, has called on Ghanaian artistes to unite and work towards promoting Ghanaian music on the world music scene.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, Sista Afia expressed her belief that their live performances and music should be unique.

Credited with several popular songs, including “Jeje,” the “Weather” hitmaker also advocated for a united musician’s body, claiming that this would help and advance their well-being.

Sista Afia, whose real name is Francisca Gawugah added that music should have a good influence on the community in addition to being recorded in the studio.

Over the years, the well-known female artiste and founder of the Sista Cooks Foundation, has provided food for thousands of mothers and children in need throughout the nation.

Sista Afia, who entered the music business in 2015, rose to fame after her track “Jeje,” featuring dancehall artists ShattaWale and Afezi Perry, has released her first single for 2025 “Kreketesoja,”.

Among the artists with whom Sista Afia has collaborated are Shatta Wale, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, BisaKdei, Sarkodie, Fameye, Eno Barony, and Victor AD.

She also won several awards at the 3rd TV Music Video Awards 2018, including Best Hiplife Video with “Pass U” and Best Hip Hop Female Video with “D33d3w,” all of which featured her.