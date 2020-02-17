Gamey Offers To Mediate New Voters’ Register Impasse

Austin Gamey

Gamey & Co ADR Centre, a conflict resolution expert, has offered to mediate the new voters’ register impasse between the two major political parties in the country.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Austin A. Gamey, Chairman of GCADR Centre, said, “As a result of the position taken by the Electoral Commission and the opposing political parties on the proposed new voters’ register which has generated controversy and political tension in the country, and which, if not handled with much care, the impasse has the potential of disturbing the peace and security of the nation, it has become necessary for stakeholders to reach an amicable solution.”

The statement said “there is, therefore, the need for a professional mediation body to intervene to assist the two sides to resolve the matter,” adding “in this regard, the Gamey & Co ADR Centre has offered to conduct a Facilitated Mediation which would help the Electoral Commission and the political parties concerned to reach an agreement.”

It said it has officially “notified the Electoral Commission and the parties concerned of the offer, and the centre is awaiting their response.”

Subject to their approval, the centre has proposed February 24, 2020 to hold the Pre-Mediation Meeting with the respective stakeholders and the plenary session the following day.”

“Based on our long-standing experience and expertise, we are convinced that the mediation would enable the two sides to effectively address their interests and concerns for a solution that should be mutually beneficial to them and the entire nation.”

“We offer the mediation as our corporate social responsibility to mother Ghana, and trust that the Electoral Commission and the concerned parties, who are interested in a peaceful electoral process, would accept the mediation intervention,” the statement said, adding “we have high confidence in the two sides to make it happen.”