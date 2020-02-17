GTA Celebrates Val’s Day With Daily Guide

Isaac Adomako-Mensah (middle) and Prince Yaw Essah (right) presenting assorted Golden Tree products hamper to George Clifford Owusu, a staff of Daily Guide

The management of the Ghana Tourism Authority visited the DAILY GUIDE NETWORK on Valentine’s Day which was celebrated on Friday, February 14, 2020, to promote the use of chocolate as a means of expressing love.

The team led by Isaac Adomako-Mensah the Ag. Deputy Chief Executive in Charge of Finance and Administration and Prince Yaw Essah, Fund Manager, Tourism Development Fund, presented an assorted Golden Tree products hamper and a chocolate cake.

The gesture was supported by COCOBAD, Stedan School of Bakery and Confectionary and Cocoa Processing Company.