Africa Gospel Awards Festival Goes To South Africa

Prince Mackay

Big Events Ghana, organizer of the Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST), has announced South Africa as the new host of the event for five years.

Prince Mackay the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Big Events Ghana who announced this at a press conference held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra disclosed that the purpose on which AGAFEST was founded was to promote unity amongst gospel artistes across Africa.

The CEO indicated that other African countries would get the opportunity to also host the annual gospel awards event as agreed by the organizing committee.

“The vision of AGAFEST is to reach out to all gospel stars in all African nations to promote one purpose, which is to celebrate and acknowledge the excellence of gospel talents. It is in this regard that South Africa has accepted the hosting rights for five years.

“AGAFEST is to reward integrity, hard work and excellence of gospel acts; also driving towards soul winning and empowering Christians to proclaim the gospel globally,” Mackay added.

At the press conference, Ayanda Ncwane, the CEO of Ncwane Communications was announced as the new president of AGAFEST-South Africa.

In her speech, Ncwane indicated that it was time gospel artistes claimed their rightful positions in the industry.

Advising the gospel fraternity, Ncwane, stated that gospel artistes should not be apologetic about the gospel and claim their rightful positions in their communities.

“AGAFEST for me is one of the main reasons I decided that this platform is the greatest in Africa to break down those boundaries together. Individually no one can win but together we can. Gospel music in Africa is the living genre,” Ncwane added

The maiden edition of AGAFEST was hosted in Ghana in March 2019. This year’s edition of the event is scheduled for October 30, 2020 in South Africa; and activities scheduled to precede the main awards ceremony include the main launch in Ghana in May and another launch in South Africa and other African countries and a seminar for stakeholders in the gospel fraternity.