Garbage Cleared After Guide’s Report

An earth moving equipment at the garbage site

RESIDENTS AND business owners along the Chemu Lagoon in Tema Newtown of the Greater Accra Region can now heave a sigh of relief, following the clearing of tons of garbage sited along the lagoon.

The tons of garbage, which have been a major contributing factor for flooding during rains, was cleared with the help of a businessman following a DAILY GUIDE’S report on the state of sanitation in the area.

It would be recalled that DAILY GUIDE last month published a news story on the sorry state of sanitation in the Tema Newtown community.

The businessman, Charwey Mireku, footed the cost of clearing of garbage around the banks of the Chemu Lagoon ahead of the onset of this year’s raining season.

Robert Anang, a gas filling station operator who complained to DAILY GUIDE about the condition of the place before the garbage was cleared, was excited about the changed state of the place.

Some residents, including school children, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE, also expressed gratitude to the businessman for his support. Christian Sosu, who owns a church in the area, was also full of praise for the businessman for the gesture.

In an interview with DAILY GUIDE, Mr. Charwey Mireku said he was touched by media reference to the situation of the place, hence his intervention.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema