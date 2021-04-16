Residence Robbery Cases Drop In Kumasi

COP Kwasi Mensah Duku, Ashanti Regional Police Commander

REPORTED CASES of residential robberies dropped significantly in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, during the first quarter of the year.

According to police statistics, no major residential robbery case was recorded in the city during the period under review, which is positive news.

The Kumasi police believe that the great feat was not chalked on a silver platter since they maintain that proper strategies and hard work of personnel accounted for the sharp drop.

The Ashanti Regional Police PRO, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, who confirmed the drop in cases, said the police hierarchy in the region was not pleased with the rate at which residential robbery cases were going up, so they stepped up their efforts to curb it.

ASP Ahianyo, who was speaking on Akoma FM in Kumasi, however, disclosed that two residential robbery cases were recorded around Abuakwa last week.

“Previously, we used to record residential robberies in some parts of the city and the regional command certainly was not happy so we decided to intervene,” he said, adding that “the police quickly put some security measures in place and they have so far yielded positive results.”

ASP Ahianyo said the regional command has summoned top police officers at Abuakwa to a meeting in Kumasi to strategise in order to prevent robbery cases in the area.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi