Latex Show Room Burnt In Techiman

FIRE gutted the showroom of dealers in Latex Foam mattress at Techiman in Bono East Region, destroying products running into millions of cedis.

Fire officers from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) drawn from Techiman, Wenchi and Nkoranza as well as firemen from the Ghana Nuts Company Limited took more than one hour to bring the blazing fire under control on Monday.

The cause of the inferno, according to ACFO George Frimpong from Techiman Fire Station, who led the team to put off the fire, is still under investigation.

He said the station received a distress call at about 12:35pm on Monday about the fire, and immediately dispatched tenders to fight the fire.

He said even though there were no human fatalities, wares in about 10 shops were completely destroyed.

According to ACFO Frimpong, the smoke that engulfed the two storey-building housing the showroom of Latex Foam was so heavy that they had to call for assistance from Wenchi, Nkoranza, Kintampo and Ghana Nuts Company to fight the fire for over an hour.

He said his men could have taken lesser time to bring the fire under control but fire hydrants in the Techiman Municipality were without water.

