Govt Working Hard To Restore Economy

Ken Ofori-Atta

FINANCE MINISTER, Ken Ofori-Atta, says government is bent on improving Ghana’s economic fortunes in spite of the global pandemic.

“I am confident that we possess the ingenuity to oversee our economic restoration and also God’s favour to guide us on our journey,” the minister said.

The minister made this known recently at the first staff durbar of his outfit for 2021.

According to him, Ghana’s economy is expected to record an average gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5%.

In view of this, he said mobilising private finance and investment would remain central to Ghana’s development agenda and attaining the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our goal will be to position Ghana as a compelling destination for private capital, seeking rewarding investments in the coming years,” he emphasised.

The minister assured that he would use the second term of his administration to put the foundations that would change the country to guarantee opportunities, especially to improve the lot of the underprivileged and disenfranchised.”

On the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ken Ofori-Atta stated that, “We are at a critical juncture in our development trajectory, which requires the marshalling of resources to mitigate this pandemic’s effects, close our infrastructure gap, and revitalise our economy.”

He reiterated that, pursuing the GH¢100 billion Ghana CARES (Obaatanpa) programme, which was the boldest and most significant economic recovery programme in the country’s history, was the surest way to turn the challenges created by COVID-19 into opportunities for socio-economic transformation.

Encouraging staff of the ministry to work hard and support government toward achieving such a goal, he said, “With your support, we can improve domestic productive capabilities, optimise the implementation of ongoing flagship programmes, and position Ghana to recover over the immediate to near term.”

Chief Director of the Ministry, Patrick Nomo, commending the Finance Minister for his passion, commitment and desire to ensure an efficient economic management of Ghana, said Mr. Ofori-Atta had positioned Ghana as a well-managed economy to the delight of all, especially, our development partners.

After assuring the minister of the ministry’s unflinching support, Mr. Nomo commended management for the sterling role played during the budget preparation and presentation, and requested for same attitude and dedication throughout the year.