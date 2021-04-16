Diana Hamilton Hits 200K YouTube Subscribers

Multiple award-winning UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Hamilton has thanked supporters on social media after garnering 200k subscribers on YouTube.

Diana Hamilton announced the good news to her 700K Instagram followers, expressing her appreciation for the love they have shown towards her ministry.

She captioned the post, “Family, I have 2 simple words for you……… “THANK YOU “ I do not take your support of this ministry for granted. With your help, we now have 200,000 subscribers on @youtube. I cannot thank you enough. If you haven’t subscribed yet, please do, because I might have a surprise for you this weekend. #ThankYou #AdomGrace #YouTube.”

The Gospel singer Diana Hamilton recently won the Most Streamed Female Act of the Year award at the 2021 3Music Women’s Brunch.

The singer earned the award because her song over the past years was streamed the most across all digital platforms.

Diana Antwi Hamilton has also received nominations in 6 categories in the forthcoming 22nd Annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards celebration.

She earned these nominations with her latest hit track Adom which means Grace.

The spirit-filled song is currently the biggest gospel song and one of the most popular songs in Ghana.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke