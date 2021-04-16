Police Officer Killed By Speeding Aduana Stars Defender To Be Buried Tomorrow In Tamale

Const. Amos Mattey

The Police Officer, Constable Amos Mattey, 23, who was crushed to death by Aduana Stars defender, Farouk Adams, will be buried on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

The burial service will take place at the Spring of Life Assemblies of God Church at Tempe-Kukuo in Tamale in the Northern region.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the body of the policeman will be transported to Tamale today, Friday April 16, 2021.

The Aduana Stars defender on March 1, this year, knocked down Const. Amos Mattey – who was enlisted just six months ago – with his car on the Asuotiano-Asuhyie stretch of the Berekum to Dormaa-Ahenkro highway.

The footballer has been arraigned before the Sunyani High Court and charged on two counts of careless and inconsiderate driving and negligently causing harm.

The accused person was however granted bail of GHC60,000 with four sureties.

The Aduana Stars defender is expected to reappear in court on May 5, 2021.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale