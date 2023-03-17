GBC Calls Out KKD Over Alleged Government Interference

KKD

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has denied an allegation that it took off broadcaster; KKD as a panellist on GTV.

KKD, who first made the allegation reportedly said that the government instructed the GBC to take him off the morning show.

He made this known on Onua TV in an interview with Captain Smart.

“They have asked them not to allow me there and that is why I have not been there…If they deny saying this, let them ask the Director-General of GTV, and the producers at GTV about what they told me that has made me not go there again,” he alleged.

But GBC in a statement said the government doesn’t determine who is invited to their programmes.

“If this statement is truly coming from Kwasi Kyei Darkwa,(KKD) it would be unfortunate. The claim is not true and can only be a product of his imagination,” it said.

“It will be unlawful for Government to determine who comes on our platforms,” it indicated, explaining that action can be taken against a panellist who goes against their rules.

“We also retire panellists who over time change their style of discourse into a form that is unbefitting of GBC’s editorial guidelines,” it added.

Below is the full statement:

The Management of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, operators of TV, has taken note of a news item purported to be caused by Kwasi Kyei Darkwa alleging that the Government instructed GBC not to allow him to appear on TV.

If this statement is truly coming from Kwasi Kyei Darkwa, it would be unfortunate. The claim is not true and can only be a product of his imagination.

Management of GBC wishes to put it on record that the Corporation does not take instructions from the Government when it comes to content production. Management is fully aware that it will be unlawful for Government to determine who comes on our platforms. GBC is guided by the ethics of public service broadcasting journalism. We do not allow our guests to make allegations against other persons who are not present or do not have the immediate opportunity to respond.

We are also not into adversarial journalism, and panellists who adopt a combative style of discourse are not accommodated on GBC’s network.

GBC provides opportunities to panellists of all political persuasions to speak on our platforms and may retire them when there is a change in our content plan.

We also retire panellists who over time change their style of discourse into a form that is unbefitting of GBC’s editorial guidelines.

We wish to remind all Ghanaians that GBC requires the support of all as it is being transformed into a public service broadcasting service as anticipated by the 1992 Constitution and subsequent Supreme Court decisions.