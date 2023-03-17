KiDi Is Not Down With Stroke- Richie Mensah

KiDi

CEO of Lynx Entertainment record label, Richie Mensah has dispelled rumours that his label’s artiste, KiDi has stroke.

“KiDi hasn’t had a stroke,” he said in a tweet on Thursday night. “Ignore the rumours and the click bait,” he added.

KiDi has been trending since Thursday over viral reports that he was down with stroke.

The viral reports emanated from an earlier announcement by the artiste that he has postponed his North American tour due to an undisclosed health condition.

In an Instagram post on Friday, February 24, he wrote, “I’ve had to make this decision to postpone the tour due to health issues and I want you to know that this decision was not made lightly.”

This led to the wild speculations that KiDi had a stroke. However, Richie says it is not true even though he didn’t disclose what is wrong with KiDi.

