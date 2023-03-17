OB Amoah Inspects Kejetia Market Fire

The Minister of State designate at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Osei Bonsu Amoah has led a team to inspect the Kejetia Market as a result of the fire outbreak on Wednesday March 15, 2023.

He announced the setting up of a committee to probe the cause of the fire against future occurrences.

Mr. Amoah toured the place to have a first hand information on situation with regarding the damage caused by the fire.

The fire was said to have sparked at about 4:30pm Wednesday which affected many shops and wares worth millions of cedis.

Speaking with the media after the tour, Mr. Amoah was in full support of the setting up of a committee by the Minister of Local Government, Dan Botwe to investigate the cause of the fire outbreak and recommend measures to avert future occurrences.

The minister of state designate expressed concern about the extent of damage caused by the fire saying that the Committee would work to deal with the situation by identifying the challenges in the market and recommend effective measures to address them.

He appealed to the affected traders to remain calm as authorities put things together to find solution to their problems.

The Minister of state designate assured the traders of government support to deal with their current predicament.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Fire Command said it has initiated Investigations to unravel the cause of the fire.

O.B Amoah toured the market together with A.C. Ntim, a Deputy Minister of Local Government, Director General of NADMO, Nana Agyemang Prempeh, the MCE of KMA, Sam Pyne, senior officials of the security services, the contractors and consultants of the project among others.

Initial reports are expected from the fire service, NADMO, the police service, the management of the Kumasi City Market Limited, the consultants among others.

By Vincent Kubi