I See You In Our Children’s Smile- Atsu’s Wife Heartbreaking Tribute

It breaks my heart to lose you but I still love you in death says Marie Claire Rupio, the wife of the late Christian Atsu.

Christian Atsu was found dead in the rubble of his apartment on Saturday February18, 2023, following a tragic earthquake which struck Türkiye on February 6, 2023.

His corpse was conveyed to Ghana and received at the Kotoka International Airport on a Turkish airlines flight by the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, together with other Government Officials and the family.

According to her, her husband did not go (die) alone as a part of her went with him.

“In life, I love you dearly and in death I do the same,” in a heartwarming tribute, Madam Rupio said.

She continued that Atsu’s love was still her guide, saying though she could not see him, he was always on her side.

Marie Claire Rupio described Atsu as a man who was full of life and someone, who seemed to be immortal.

She saddly said “Your smile, your love. I see you in our children’s smile,” adding that “You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure but as you always say, God wins,” she said.

The children, in a tribute to their father, said: “We missed you Dad, You loved us for who we were and accepted us for who we were striving to become.”

“Your strength gave us a sense of protection and love and now that you are in heaven, we know that you will continue to protect us,” they said.

Atsu began his international football career with Porto, spending a season on loan at Rio Ave. In 2013, he was signed by Chelsea Football Club, which subsequently loaned him to Vitesse Arnhem, Everton, AFC Bournemouth and Malaga.

After spending the 2016-17 Season on loan at Newcastle United, he completed a permanent transfer to the club in May, 2017.

Following the end of his four-year contract, Atsu played for AL Raed in Saudi Arabia and Hatayspor in Turkey, where he met his untimely death through an earthquake in that country.

Atsu had 65 caps to his credit from 2012 to 2019, and represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

He also participated in four African Cup of Nations tournaments.

He helped the team finished as runners up at the 2015 African Cup of Nations, where he also won the player of the tournament and a goal of the tournament.

Atsu played 65 matches for the Black Stars of Ghana and managed to net ten goals with nine assists.

He was married to Marie Claire Rupio, a German, and blessed with two sons- Joshua Christian Twasam, Godwin Twasam and a daughter, Abigail Twasam.

Atsu’s final funeral rites were held at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The body of the 31-year-old was laid at the State House for filing past before being sent to his hometown, Dogobome, Ada, where he was be buried.

He was known for his humanitarian works and love for all.

By Vincent Kubi