You’re An Inspiration To The world– Former Footballers Tell Atsu

Some members of the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ghana (PFAG) could not hide their pain in the demise of their former playmate, Christian Atsu.

They were seen with tears after paying their last respects to their former colleague.

Emotions were high during the final funeral rites, amidst filing past the remains.

Most people including Samuel Osei Kuffour and John Paintsil could not control themselves as tears ran down their eyes and face after seeing the remains of Christian Atsu laying in state.

The former footballers shed uncontrollable tears after filing past Atsu’s remains.

Christian Atsu was confirmed dead in February 6 after the tragic earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

He was laid to rest today Friday, March 17 after funeral service at the State House in Accra.

Body of the late Christian Atsu arrived at the forecourt of the State this morning.

Speaking about the deceased footballer in a heartwarming tribute,

the Professional Footballers’ Association was full of praise for the humanitarian works of the late Christian Atsu.

The former footballers described the former Chelsea player as an “inspiration” to the whole world.

This result of the numerous humanitarian works the former Chelsea and Porto FC footballer was embarking on prior to his demise in a terrible 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

The PFAG bid him farewell saying that “You worked hard and always followed the path of honesty, simplicity and humility. Nothing could be more worthy of emulation. With teardrops running down our faces, we bid farewell to one of our own. Christian, you left too soon but you live forever in our

hearts. You are an inspiration to the whole world and we’re proud of your achievements both on and off the

pitch, for your many humanitarian activities will never be forgotten.

You have accomplished many good things in life dear Christian, and on behalf of all the current and. past players the PFAG can only say thank you!!

Posterity will be kind to your name and legacy.

Rest on champion!

We love and miss you dearest

Christian Atsu Tsatsu Fare thee well.

Christian Atsu had 65 caps from 2012 to 2019 to his credit after he had represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

He assisted the team finish as runners-up at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he also won Player of the Tournament and Goal of the Tournament.

By Vincent Kubi