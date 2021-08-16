GBFA, Somoco Ghana Strike Deal

Hayye Yartey (L) and officials of Somoco displaying the signed contract

The Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) on Thursday signed a sponsorship deal with Somoco Ghana Limited to partner this year’s GBFA’s Man Ghana billed for October 23 at the National Theatre.

And per the deal, Somoco Ghana Limited will award five branded Boxers Motorbikes to winners in each category of the 2021 Man Ghana competition.

Each category in Lightweight, Middleweight, Heavyweight, Men’s Physique above 173kg, and Men’s Physique below 173 would receive the branded Boxers Motorbike from Somoco Ghana, the sole distributors of Bajaj Motorbikes and Three Wheelers, popularly known as Pragia, Mahama Camboo, and Yellow Yellow.

President of GBFA, Abdul Hayye Yartey, said the 2021 Man Ghana would offer a platform to select the best athletes for the World Championship in Barcelona, Spain, and the Arnold Classic in South Africa this year.

“It is massive to have these five bikes to be presented to the winners. This is a huge statement from Somoco Ghana and we are happy for this.

“We will be speaking to other electronic companies to come on board to award the winners in the ladies’ category. Other prizes will be available to award second and third placed winners too,” Yartey said.

He thanked the company for coming on board and appealed to other corporate entities to support the 2021 Man Ghana.

The Group Marketing Manager of Somoco Ghana, Frank Mickson-Yeboah, said the Man Ghana competition fits the company’s brand, hence the support.

“The Man Ghana fits our brand that’s why we came on board to support. This is the beginning and we are looking forward to be on board to sponsor subsequent competitions from GBFA,” he disclosed.

He urged the bodybuilders to continue to keep fit and live a healthy lifestyle, and also remain focused on the upcoming competition.