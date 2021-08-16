Top Coaches Show Hearts Coach Love

Top Ghanaian coaches including Ibrahim Tanko and Michael Osei were in Kumasi on Saturday to rally support for Hearts of Oak head trainer, Samuel Boadu, on his wedding ceremony.

The well organised event was a follow up to a beautiful traditional marriage ceremony of the Hearts of Oak head trainer to Felicia Apinppanta last Friday.

And gracing the event were former Cameroon assistant coach for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil Ibrahim Tanko, while former Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei was also present.

Tanko, a former Borussia Dortmund striker and ex-player for the Black Stars showed strong love to the coach as he had a hearty chat with him.

Other coaches and players the multiple award-winning coach and the current winner of the just ended Ghana league and the FA Cup has worked with were present.