Yendi Citizens Suspend Demonstration

The leadership of the Concerned Citizens of Yendi (CCY) has suspended its planned demonstration.

The group had earlier served notice of a demonstration to protest what it described as a review of the Eastern Corridor Road by the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) pertaining to the Yendi inner road.

In a statement signed by the Secretary of the grouping, Abdulai Yakubu CCY recalled notifying the Ghana Police Service about a demonstration on Saturday, August 14, 2021. “The protest was informed by failure of government to address our concerns in the joint petition dated 10th June 2021 that was signed by our leadership and representatives of the Assembly Members,” the grouping stated.

The GHA, the leadership noted, has “assured us that our petition was receiving the needed attention and a response will be provided soon,” adding “on Thursday, 12th August, 2021, we received a report from the Municipal Security Committee advising us against the protest march as our petition was receiving the needed attention and response will be provided by the GHA.”

The leadership added that the security committee raised concerns about possibilities of violence should a massive protest march take place.

“We have carefully considered the security implications of embarking on a street protest against the advice of MUSEC which is the highest security decision making body in the municipality; and found same to be imprudent, unsafe and potentially risky,” the concerned citizens said.

Considering the fact that we have now received the response from the GHA coupled with the advice of MUSEC against any street protest march, we have resolved to suspend the street protest temporarily in order to further study the response, restrategise, and most importantly save the citizens from any likely danger, the leadership went on.