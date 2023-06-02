GBfoods Boss Is FMCG Man Of The Year

Mr. Afflu receiving his award from former President John Mahama

General Manager GBfoods Ghana, David Kofi Afflu has been recognized as the”CEO of the Year, Food Category” at the Ghana CEO Summit & Awards.

He was also honored as the “National FMCG Ultimate Man of the Year” at the National Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Summit & Awards.

These accolades highlight Mr. Afflu’s outstanding transformational leadership, strategic vision, and significant contributions to the FMCG sector.

The National Fast-Moving Consumer Goods Summit & Awards, known for celebrating excellence and innovation in the industry attracted a highly competitive field of nominees.

However, it was David Kofi Afflu’s exceptional achievements and unwavering commitment to driving the success of GBfoods Ghana that set him apart amongst his peers at the best Managing Director in the FMCG industry.

“I am deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards,” expressed Mr. Afflu. “This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts of the entire GBfoods team. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together, and I am grateful for their unwavering support and dedication. These awards serve as a motivation to continue driving innovation, delivering exceptional products, and shaping the future of the FMCG industry.”

These prestigious awards also underscores GBfoods Ghana’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and consumer satisfaction. As an industry leader, GBfoods Ghana has consistently demonstrated its ability to provide high-quality products that celebrate local flavours and resonate with consumers.