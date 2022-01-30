GCB Catches Fire

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the Ghana Commercial Bank branch in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region was on fire from unknown sources.

The incident occurred at Sunday noon when most of the residents closer to the bank had gone to church.

The fire was reported to burnt the back of the bank as the front view remains untouched.

A resident in the area, identified as Moses said on radio that he was in church when he heard the sad news as part of the house he has belongings has been burnt to ashes.

The Ghana National Fire Service in the area when had the information quickly rushed to the scene to help quench the fire at the time of filling this report.

BY Daniel Bampoe